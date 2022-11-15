After an encounter with Noida police, a notorious criminal was apprehended

Noida (The Hawk): Following a confrontation in which the miscreant was shot in the leg, Noida police detained a known felon on Monday night.

The criminal, known as Shahrukh, opened fire on a patrolling squad from Sector 39 police station, which led to the start of the engagement. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment after being taken into custody at an underpass on Sector 97 Service Road.

Two mobile phones, two weapons made in the nation, ammunition, and a motorcycle have all been found by the police.

According to the police, Shahrukh is the subject of roughly 30 cases that have been filed against him in various Noida and Ghaziabad police stations. In 2016, a cash theft case led to the defendant's imprisonment as well.

