After an encounter, accused of love jihad was arrested

Lucknow (The Hawk): Sufiyan, the defendant in the love jihad case, was taken into custody on Friday after a brief encounter with the police.

In an effort to stop Sufiyan from running away, the police opened fire, striking him with a bullet in the leg.

The police team was led by ACP D.K. Singh during the encounter, which happened in Lucknow's Dubagga neighbourhood.

Sufiyan allegedly threw the victim off the fourth floor earlier this week when she refused to become an Islamist and marry him.

A reward of Rs 25,000 had been offered by the Lucknow police for information leading to Sufiyan's whereabouts.

People in Lucknow had been protesting, calling for his arrest and severe punishment in the case.

