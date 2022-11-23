After a disagreement over a secure career, a Delhi man kills his family members

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to authorities, a heated dispute over his lack of a steady job led to the murder of four members of his family by a man in Delhi's Palam neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The man's grandmother Deewana Devi, his father Dinesh, his mother Darshana, and his 18-year-old sister Urvashi have all been named as the victims.

Keshav, the suspected 25-year-old who is also reportedly a drug addict, had only just left a rehabilitation facility.

According to Manoj C, the deputy commissioner of police for the southwest, a team was sent out right away after the Palam police station received a complaint of a disturbance in a house at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accused, who was attempting to flee, was apprehended by the caller and his relatives, according to the DCP. "On approach at the place, the police squad found four family members dead in the house," he added.

A case has been filed under section 302 of the IPC, and an investigation is in progress.

Since the accused did not have a steady work, the official stated that the motive for the crime appeared to be a dispute with family members.

