After Sisodia was arrested, I understood the country should have educated PM: Kejriwal

Bhopal: Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal sounded the election bell in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, calling for a "educated prime minister" and criticising Narendra Modi for the detention of his party members. If his party wins the upcoming Assembly elections in BJP-controlled Madhya Pradesh, he has pledged free electricity, education, and healthcare to the residents of that state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied him.

The Congress and the BJP, which have ruled Madhya Pradesh for 45 and 30 years, respectively, have had more than enough chances to prove themselves to the people of Madhya Pradesh. Kejriwal has promised that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in the state, its citizens will enjoy free access to electricity, schools, and hospitals just like those in Delhi and Punjab. Then he brought up the arrest of Manish Sisodia, another member of his party and the former minister of education in Delhi, by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of corruption. 'The day the Prime Minister sent Manish Sisodia to jail, I believed it is very vital to have an educated prime leader in the country,' he remarked.

Continuing to poke fun at Modi, Kejriwal said, "If the prime minister is less educated, someone comes to him and advises him to make people beat plates to shoo away coronavirus." This was in reference to Modi's call for people to beat plates during the COVID-19 crisis (to express solidarity with health workers). He compelled others to do it, but did the coronavirus run away? For this reason, it's crucial that the Prime Minister has a solid educational foundation "What he stated was.

Kejriwal has criticised the prime minister over the detention of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, the health minister and deputy chief minister of Delhi, respectively. Yet, the prime minister did not approve of it since it went against the interests of private actors, as he saw it. The AAP leader alleged that corrupt BJP lawmakers will not be prosecuted under Modi's administration.

Kejriwal said that nobody was imprisoned for the "Vyapam scam" involving medical school admissions and government job recruiting in Madhya Pradesh, or for the "Women and Child Development scandal" in the same state. He explained that the BJP believes corruption is wrong when committed by members of the opposition but is OK once a person has joined the party. Kejriwal stated that the BJP had started to "throw mud at me" after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) created administrations in Delhi and Punjab and received 14% of the vote share in Gujarat. "Do you think a crooked person constructs places of learning and healing? To enrich themselves, the unscrupulous damage public institutions like schools and hospitals, he claimed of his now-arrested coworkers. It was his firm belief that the AAP will be elected as Gujarat's new government in the year 2027. Kejriwal, who opposed Modi's 2016 demonetization, claimed the prime minister had been "fooled by someone" into thinking that the move would eliminate corruption and terrorism. The AAP chief questioned if corruption and terrorism had really ended after that. He argued that an educated prime minister would be well-versed in economics, science, and technology. Kejriwal seems to have been alluding to the 2020 demise of the Congress administration in Madhya Pradesh due to the defection of a number of MLAs when he made the claim that the BJP will come to power regardless of the results of the election. "With AAP, people finally have a choice. Kejriwal pleaded with voters to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance and promised he would not return to ask for votes if the party failed to improve the situation. He further noted that the election of AAP mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal in Singrauli marked the beginning of such a process. Chief Minister Mann of Punjab boasted about his administration's accomplishments, including the opening of 500 mohalla clinics in a single year and the provision of free medical care. Mann argued that Sisodia was imprisoned because he was offering quality education to the public, which was counter to the BJP's goals. Jain claimed he was jailed because he was working to build high-quality hospitals in Delhi that would provide free, high-standard medical care to the city's residents. Saying, "Congress is not a party for change, but it is now an exchange where MLAs are sold," he criticised the legislative body. Mann argued that the provision of free power, education, and health facilities did not constitute handouts because they were funded by rising tax revenues.—Inputs from Agencies