After Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary disqualification, Congress leaders convene

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the senior brass of the Congress, including party head Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Friday to discuss the party's next steps.

Senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, and Pawan Kumar Bansal, as well as Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla, and Tariq Anwar, were present at the meeting along with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi.

According to our sources, the meeting focused largely on the party's strategy and plans for agitations in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

On Friday, a Surat court disqualified Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after he was found guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The Gandhi family has called this a political and legal attempt to "suppress" Rahul's voice, and they have vowed to fight it.—Inputs from Agencies