After LG orders to collect Rs 97 cr, AAP demands Rs 22,000 cr from BJP first

New Delhi (The Hawk): Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP should first give Rs 22,000 crore before we pay the amount, after Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena ordered the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements that it published as the government advertisement on Tuesday.

"The advertisements were released by the BJP's state governments and were printed in Delhi. We want to know when the Rs 22,000 crore that was spent on the commercials will be retrieved. We will also donate Rs. 97 crore on the day that money is retrieved "Sourabh Bhardwaj, an AAP MLA, made this statement to the media on Tuesday.

Now the BJP must explain why advertisements for Delhi are appearing outside of Delhi. Every BJP state has an advertisement in Delhi, according to a month's worth of newspaper reading in Delhi. According to an AAP leader, advertisements for Parshuram Jayanti, Goa's health services, and everyone else are being published in Delhi.

"We calculated that the BJP-ruled states have spent Rs 22,000 crore on marketing in other states. We would contribute Rs. 97 crore once they give Rs. 22,000 crore "Bhardwaj remarked.

The legitimacy of the LG Saxena decision seeking the recovery of Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements was also contested by an AAP MLA. Bhardwaj referred to it as a "new love letter" and claimed that the Lieutenant Governor is not authorised to make such directives.

The people of Delhi are concerned, according to one AAP representative, since "LG saheb is doing everything in accordance with the BJP's directives."

"LG has no legal knowledge. Issues that have been settled in the past are being brought up again solely for the news, "added he.

(Inputs from Agencies)