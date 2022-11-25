After 10 children faint in a bus, police and RTO issue citations to a TN school

Chennai (The Hawk): Ten pupils fainted in the district's aided school owing to overcrowding, prompting the Madurai district Police and the Regional Transport Office to issue notices.

After several kids passed out in the bus, the police would lodge a FIR against the Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary School, Nallamani administration in Madurai. The school made mistakes, according to a joint inspection conducted by district education department officials, police, and RTO on Thursday.

The vehicle was crowded, according to the school administration, who also informed the inspection officials that the other bus wasn't in operation because of some mechanical issues.

The notice regarding the matter will also be delivered to the school by the district educational officer. RTO authorities told the media that the same school's two buses had previously been impounded for lack of fitness certificates.

In Tamil Nadu, a number of government and government-aided schools operated buses despite without the necessary fitness or maintenance certificates.

Speaking to IANS, Madurai-based think tank Socio Economic Development Foundation Director Swaminathan R., an expert in education, stated, "We are undertaking a thorough investigation of the government and private school bus fleets in Tamil Nadu and will publish a paper on the subject. Our initial observations indicate that the schools do a poor job of keeping their buses, and that many of them lack valid fitness certificates."

(Inputs from Agencies)