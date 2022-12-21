Adventure Camp Thrills Students

Haridwar (The Hawk): A day long Adventure Camp was organized at Delhi Public School, Daulatpur in association with Dolphin Adventure Company this Saturday in the school campus under the supervision of teachers and staff. Principal of the school Poonam Srivastava said, "

Many activities that enhance the gross motor skills were set up in the field. It encompassed an array of adventure activities like commando net, commando crawl, trampoline, ladder walk, parallel rope, balancing beam hanging tyres, train ride, wall climbing and archery. The students managed confidently in crossing the Zip Line and the activity of Crossing the building." The children participated with zeal and were delighted when they completed each task. Every activity aimed at honing a different skill. Students had a joyful experience. The camp concluded with unforgettable memories.