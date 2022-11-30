Adopting Violence Against Shariat: Ulema

Bareilly/Shahjahanpur: Under the auspices of All India Muslim Jamaat, an organization associated with Dargah Ala Hazrat Bareilly Sharif, a meeting was held at Madrasa Gasul Vara of Jama Masjid Shahjahanpur. The theme of this meeting was "Islam and peace."

Presiding over the event, famous Barelvi religious scholar Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, who came to participate as the chief guest in the seminar, said, "Islam is a religion of peace. Recently, a lot of tension had spread in Shahjahanpur regarding Quran Sharif and the youth here started protesting without thinking about anything. The police took immediate action and registered an FIR against the person who executed the incident and arrested him within 24 hours. Whenever such incidents happen, one must talk to their elders and officials before protesting."

"Prophet of Islam gave the message of peace to the whole world, those who are spreading violence in the name of Islam or carrying out violent incidents, they are against the teachings given by Prophet Islam," Maulana Iqbal Hussain Shahjahanpuri said in his speech.

Hafiz Noori Ahmed Azhari Pilibhiti said, "People who have formed organizations in the name of Jihad in different parts of the world, all these organizations are defaming Islam. Muslim youths need to be careful from misleading organizations."

Incidentally, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has said that cross-border terrorism and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat. He was speaking at the Conference on the Role of Ulema in Fostering a Culture of Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony in India and Indonesia in New Delhi today. He said that India and Indonesia are victims of terrorism and separatism.

Highlighting the role of Ulema in society, he said, they play a vital role in spreading education among Muslims and countering radicalization and extremism.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia Prof Dr Mohammed Mahfud MD said, Ulema has contributed immensely in fostering a culture of inter-faith peace and social harmony. He urged all to work together in creating a harmonious society.

India and Indonesia are both home to the world's largest Islamic populations, Indonesia is the world's largest Islamic country and India is home to the third largest Muslim population in the world, said Doval at an event at India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

"Much like in India, Islam in Indonesia was spread by traders from present-day Kerala and Gujarat and Sufis from Bengal and Kashmir. This peaceful spread led to the development of a syncretic culture, where not only pre-Islamic religions flourished side by side, but age-old traditions and local customs greatly influenced religious practices," the NSA said.

"We may speak different languages, but we share a common desire for peace and harmony. Our dialogue today is a vital medium to help us achieve that objective," he said.

