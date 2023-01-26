Actor Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital, currently stable

New Delhi: Actor Annu Kapoor was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in this city on Thursday after complaining of chest trouble, according to doctors.

According to hospital sources, he was admitted to the hospital early. The actor was admitted for a chest issue, according to Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In a health advisory, the hospital stated that Kapoor is "currently stable and healing." Additionally, was stated that he is a patient of Dr. Sushant Wattal at the cardiac division.