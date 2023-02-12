Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,843

New Delhi: According to data that was updated on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 124 new cases of coronavirus infection, while the total number of active cases has grown to 1,843.

According to statistics that was updated at 8 in the morning, the current dead toll stands at 5,30,750.

The final tally for the Covid cases was 4.46 crore (4,46,84,118). While the weekly optimism was estimated at 0.09 percent, the daily positivity was measured at 0.10 percent.—Inputs from Agencies