New Delhi (The Hawk): In response to inquiries on the Election Commission's autonomy, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar stated that "actions speak louder than words."

The CEC made the comments in response to the Congress party's statement claiming the EC was an autonomous organisation that held fair elections after the "delay" in the release of the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

On December 1 and 5, there will be two rounds of voting for the Gujarat Assembly, and on December 8, the results will be announced.

In response to inquiries about the "delay" in the announcement, Kumar stated that the dates are chosen by taking into account the local time and weather. He noted that 110 days before to the assembly's scheduled conclusion, the body had announced the dates.

When the results were in their favour, Kumar continued, people who had questioned the validity of the EVMs "realised their fault."

The CEC also sent its sympathies to the relatives and friends of the victims of the Morbi tragedy in Gujarat.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modia's party, according to BJP National President J.P. Nadda, will lead it in forming a "double-engine" administration in Gujarat with a sizable majority.

He added in a tweet that the BJP would strive resolutely over the following five years to meet the needs of the people.

Since 1995, the saffron party has won the state elections in Gujarat, which is thought to be the BJP's strongesthold.

The BJP was successful in creating the state administration in 2017 after Modi was appointed Prime Minister of Delhi in 2014, although its representation in the Assembly dramatically decreased.

