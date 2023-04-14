According to conservationists, climate change pits humans and wildlife against each other

New Delhi: Conservationists warned on Friday that wildfires are becoming more destructive as a result of climate change, leading to more competition between wildlife and humans for habitat and resources.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) emphasised the "silent and surmounting" concerns of climate change-related impacts on habitats and the degradation of quality of forests over time in its latest all-India tiger estimation assessment, released recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the report, climate change is a huge threat to the biodiversity of the Western Ghats, including the survival of tigers in the Sunderbans.—Inputs from Agencies