Aaftab will appear in court today, and the police anticipate asking for an extension of his detention

New Delhi (The Hawk): Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is suspected of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and then dismembering her body, will be presented in court in Saket on Saturday as his police detention comes to an end.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the police will probably ask for a delay.

Poonawalla's polygraph exam was also left unfinished on Friday because investigators were unable to gather the data required to forward the case.

According to sources, detectives need time to get information out of Poonawalla.

For the past three days, the officials have been questioning him, according to a top Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officer, and the polygraph test is expected to continue.

Poonawalla had admitted to the court during the last hearing on November 22 that Walkar had provoked him before going entirely silent.

The court then enquired as to whether he had experienced any abuse or problems while being questioned.

The court was informed by Aaftab that he was cooperating but couldn't remember everything at once and would provide updates as they came. He also admitted to the judge that hitting was a result of being provoked, according to his attorney, Avinash Kumar.

In 2018, Walkar and Poonawalla connected via the dating app "Bumble." They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and moved to the Chattarpur neighbourhood on May 15. Poonawalla is accused of killing her on May 18 before dismembering her body into 35 pieces and dispersing it over the course of 18 days.

The American crime drama "Dexter," which centres on a man with homicidal impulses who leads a double life, is said to have served as inspiration for him.

