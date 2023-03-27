ATM burglars were detained by police while they were smashing the ATM Machine

Officers seized a rifle, ammo, and ATM-breaking gears.

Haridwar (The Hawk – Chirag Kaul): Late night, the authorities in the Kankhal Police Station area apprehended two criminals who had tried to break into

the ATM. The police have recovered pistols, cartridges, and equipment from the miscreants. A case has been filed a case against the accused. SSP rewarded the Chetak Sqaud team with a reward of Rs.5000.

It is learnt that Sunil Rana and Gajay Tomar, both of whom had been assigned to Chetak Squad, were out on patrol at 2.30 a.m. on Sunday. In the meantime, conversations could be overheard from the Punjab National Bank ATM in Jagjeetpur. Approaching the ATM, the cops spotted a boy hiding himself behind a generator. The culprit was taken into custody and questioned by the Chetak personnel. The young man who was apprehended, admitted to have intended to break the ATM and commit the robbery along with his cohorts.

The Chetak staff promptly called the police, who dispatched additional policemen to the site and apprehended the remaining thieves inside the ATM. A pistols, ammer, axe, chilli powder and other items were recovered. Despite having broken into the ATM, the police were able to nab the suspects before they could make any withdrawals. The bank administration confirmed that the ATM's current balance was Rs 13,54,000.

The accused caught in the police interrogation are Aman s/o Mukesh, Abhishek s/o Sidhak Singh resident of Mundakheda Laksar, Vishal s/o Ravi, Dikshant s/o Vinod and Naresh s/o Sewaram residents of Ferpur Pathri, Haridwar. Two pistols, two ammunition, one axe, one hammer, one chisel, two broken CCTV cameras, and one security lock system were recovered. A case has been filed a case against the accused.