New Delhi (The Hawk): In a recent development regarding the AIIMS server hacking case, the Delhi Police have written to the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking information on Chinese hackers via Interpol.

The Delhi Police have requested information regarding the hackers' IP address.

"To correspond with Interpol, we must write to the CBI. The case requires information from Interpol. CBI is the agency responsible for contacting them. We need further information regarding the IP addresses used by the hackers to send emails. We wish to determine if these IP addresses were utilised by any businesses or individuals "a source added.

China was responsible for the cyberattack on the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Their headquarters are in Hong Kong and Henan.

The hackers had attacked five out of one hundred AIIMS servers. The hospital previously stated that the data from these five servers had been obtained.

In the interim, a portion of the hospital's departments have also begun operating partially online. According to a hospital source on Wednesday, a portion of the OPD appointment scheduling process has begun online.

Some new and follow-up online and offline registrations have begun at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD.

On November 23, the AIIMS servers were compromised for the first time. Two days later, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism.

However, police disputed that a hospital ransom demand was made. In a statement, Delhi Police stated that "no such demand has been brought to the attention of AIIMS administration."

(Inputs from Agencies)