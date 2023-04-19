AIIMS Rishikesh & VCSGIMS&R Hold Y-20 Conclave On Digital & Integrative Health

Rishikesh (The Hawk): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh in collaboration with Veer Chandra Singh Gharwali Government Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VCSGGIMS&R) Srinagar, Uttarakhand hosted the Y20 Conclave on Digital and Integrative Health in VCSGGMS Auditorium Srinagar. The event is for the encouragement of youth to put forward their perspective on Digital and Integrative Medicine.

Students presented their take on "Contributions of India towards Global Healthcare during COVID-19."They wonderfully summarised the change India brought in healthcare across the globe during COVID-19, right from portable ventilators to automatic environment sterilizing machinery. Students mentioned the contribution of India during the dreadful time of the pandemic.

Students discuss how Digital Health Innovation has been bridging gaps in Telemedicine and healthcare. The Ted Talks brought to notice many recent innovations the audience knew little about. For instance, the holo-teleportation of doctors to rural areas to treat patients on the remotest corners of the world or as NASA uses it even beyond the planet. Guest of Honour Prof. Dr. Meenu Singh Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh, Prof. Dr. C. M. S. Rawat, Dean & Principal of VCSGGIMS&R, Dr. Hem Chandr, Dr. Monika Pathania and Prof & Head of Pediatrics VCSGGIMS&R and Organising Secretary of the Conclave Dr. Vyas Rathaur shared their experience with Digital and Integrative Healthcare across Uttarakhand and beyond.