AIIMS Rishikesh To Organize Y-20 On 4 & 5 May To Prepare Youth For Global Challenges

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Y-20 Summit will be organized for the youth in May. AIIMS Rishikesh has been entrusted with the responsibility of this important summit. On Thursday, AIIMS presented the preamble of this summit by inaugurating the Curtain Raiser event.

AIIMS Rishikesh is one of the 3 medical colleges in the country which have been selected for this important summit. The main objective of Y-20 ¼ Youth-20 ½ is to prepare the country's youth power for the G-20 summit and make them an engagement group. Starting the preparations, the Curtain Raiser event was organized at AIIMS on Thursday. Prof. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS said that this summit aims to prepare our youth power for global challenges and to increase their capacity for active participation to shape their future in a better way. she informed that Y-20 will be organized in Rishikesh on the coming 4th and 5th of May 2023. Dr. Meenu Singh said that through this event, youth power will be prepared to spread awareness about the G-20 summit and discuss global current issues.

Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi Dean of Academic expressed hope that this program will be completely successful and will provide a new direction to the youth. Presenting the foreword of the summit, Dr. Vandana Dhingra told that AIIMS Rishikesh will organize various programs under the U-20 event which will continue for the coming few days.

Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Dr. Geeta Negi, Dr. Manoj Kumar Gupta, Dr. Monika Pathania, Dr. Rohit Gupta, Dr NK Batt, Dr. Raj Rajeshwari, Dr. Ashish Bhute, Dr. Prakhar Sharma, Dr. Vinod Kumar, Dr. Mridul Dhar, Dr. Ashi Chugh, In-Charge of IT Cell and PPS Vineet Kumar along with other faculty members and MBBS students were present during Curtain Raiser event.