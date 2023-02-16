AIIMS Rishikesh Successfully Conducts Medicine Distribution Via Drones

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Medicines can now be delivered through drones from AIIMS Rishikesh for the treatment of patients in remote areas of Uttarakhand. On Thursday, a successful trial was conducted by transporting the medicine from AIIMS to District Hospital Tehri. This is the first AIIMS in the country that will use this technology to deliver essential medicines to the needy.

On Thursday, AIIMS Rishikesh set a new record in the medical field and got success in delivering medicines through drones. Through this trial, medicine was sent to District Hospital Tehri for patients with tuberculosis (TB). The drone covered the aerial distance of about 36 km from the helipad of AIIMS Rishikesh to Tehri in 29 minutes. This trial of sending medicines to TB patients by drone from AIIMS Rishikesh was completely successful. AIIMS Rishikesh has now become the first AIIMS in the country to start sending medicines through drones.

On this occasion Dr. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh said that this facility will prove beneficial in making the TB-free India campaign a success as per the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. she said that Uttarakhand is a state with odd geographical conditions. Through this technic medicine can be delivered to sick people living in remote areas of the state and their treatment can be started in time. Dr. Meenu Singh told that in the event of pilgrims getting injured or seriously ill during the Chardham Yatra, this technology would be of special benefit in delivering medicines to the needy stranded.

It is noteworthy that due to the lack of oxygen during the Chardham Yatra, many pilgrims require immediate medicine. Apart from this, many people become seriously ill due to heart attack, brain stroke, and other health reasons during the journey. In such a situation, this facility of AIIMS Rishikesh can prove to be effective in providing immediate medicines to the needy.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Deputy Director (Administration) Lt. Col. AR Mukherjee, Head of Radiology Department Prof. Manoj Gupta, Registrar Rajeev Chaudhary, Law Officer Pradeep Chandra Pandey, Administrative Officer Gaurav Badola, PRO Harish Thapliyal, Dr. Jitendra Gairola, Dr. Vinod, along with Gaurav Assudhani and Vishwesh Kapoor officials of Techeagle Innovation Company Gurugram, Haryana were present.