AIIA Goa will bring up more opportunities for medical tourism

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Sunday, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) satellite centre in Goa will be officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Goa, which is already a popular tourist destination for both domestic and foreign visitors, is now positioned to develop into a centre for medical value tourism thanks to the opening of AIIA - Goa.

Goa's inbound tourism is already picking up after the epidemic, and between March 2022 and May 2022, the city welcomed over 19 lakh domestic visitors and 34,000 visitors from other countries.

While Goa's picturesque beaches are already a popular tourist destination, AIIA Goa will give travellers access to the country's many traditional medical systems and healthcare practises, which are all governed by the Ministry of Ayush. All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa is envisioned to be a gateway to Ayurveda for tourists, producing more potential for Medical Value Tourism in Goa.

The All-India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi has already created a name for itself in the public healthcare system thanks to the critical role its tertiary care facility played in helping as many as 15 lakh patients over the course of the previous five years. The New Delhi Center offers care in 36 specialised areas, including panchakarma, food, lifestyle, yoga, and ayurveda, as well as diagnostics supported by cutting-edge diagnostic equipment, including an intensive care unit (ICU).

Similar in design, the satellite centre in Goa, with its expansive 50-acre campus, provides primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services. The Goa Center will also include undergraduate-level academic programmes, including 12 UG courses now provided at AIIA-New Delhi as well as brand-new programmes like Sharir Rachna and Agada Tantra.

The Goa satellite centre of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), located in the North Goa district of Pernem Taluka, offers tertiary care services that perfectly combine traditional knowledge and contemporary technology.

The school has a nutrition centre, a sports complex, a hostel, a convenience store, and an academic building. For the patients' overall well-being, it also provides ancillary services such Panchkarma bungalows with open area landscaping, a playground, and a herbal garden.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda's director, Professor (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, said of the institute: "While the biodiversity and the medicinal plants found in the region will benefit the practise of Ayurveda, the AIIA satellite centre in Goa, which is an international tourist destination, will also boost the prospects of medical tourism in the country."

Goa is the ideal location for medical tourism, according to Dr. Alka Kapoor, deputy medical superintendent at the All India Institute of Ayurveda. She also cited the welcoming environment, patient-friendly staff, and skilled medical team with an attitude of care and compassion.

