AIADMK challenges Stalin to a debate on Tamil Nadu's implemented programmes

Chennai (The Hawk): Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the head of the AIADMK and a former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has challenged M.K. Stalin to a debate about the policies that were put into place in the state during the previous administration's 10 years in office and the DMK government's 18-month rule.

He was addressing Stalin's claims, made on Tuesday at a public event, that the previous AIADMK administration had regressed the state during its ten-year rule.

According to Palaniswami, the Reserve Bank of India noted in its industrial report that Tamil Nadu has risen to the top state in the nation and that this was solely due to the actions taken by the AIADMK government.

The Chief Minister was questioned by the leader of the opposition about any programmes that were put in place for new businesses that had been established during the 18 months of his administration.

He said that he was prepared for a debate on the policies carried out during the 10 years of the AIADMK government (2011–2021) and urged the Chief Minister to outline the policies carried out during the final 18 months of his administration.

Palaniswami claimed that although the police had information on 2138 people who were peddling marijuana to students close to educational facilities, they were only able to apprehend 148 of them. He said that several people participating in the drug trade had ties to the DMK's regional leaders. He claimed that a DMK councillor recently had cocaine valued at Rs 360 crore recovered from him.

He claimed that it had taken the DMK administration 1.5 years to pass legislation outlawing internet gaming.

