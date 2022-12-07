AAP ends 15 years of BJP power in Delhi MCD

New Delhi (The Hawk): The BJP's 15-year hegemony in Delhi came to an end on Wednesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) triumphed in the prestigious race for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP is in the lead on eight seats after winning 126 wards, while the BJP is stuck on 97 as the counting is taking place in 42 centres.

In the 250-seat House, a majority of 126 seats is required.

In six wards, the BJP is in the lead according to official trends.

While three independent candidates also succeeded in winning, Congress won seven wards and is now ahead in three more.

At 42 centres, there were strict security precautions in place when voting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. There are 1,349 candidates running for office.

The MCD was reunified earlier this year, and this was the first election since then. Only 50.48 percent of the 1.45 crore eligible voters who went to the polls—just over 73 lakh people—cast ballots.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other top AAP officials earlier in the day at his home.

Senior party figure Raghav Chaddha and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present.

The Mayor would be from AAP, according to spokesperson Sanjeev Jha, who was speaking to the media at the party's headquarters.

"Delhi has been littered by the BJP; it will be cleaned up and Arvind Kejriwal's government will be established in the MCD. In order to make Delhi clean and beautiful, the people of Delhi voted to introduce AAP into MCD "added he.

(Inputs from Agencies)