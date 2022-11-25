AAP complains to the State EC against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi (The Hawk): In relation to the alleged death threats made against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi party filed a complaint against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other leaders on Friday with the state election commission.

"Through false accusations in the media and fabricated conspiracies, the BJP has repeatedly failed to tarnish Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. It is obvious that Manoj Tiwari and the BJP are aware of the impending MCD and Gujarat Assembly elections and may be preparing a plot to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal ", the party alleged in the letter of complaint to the State EC.

The complaint continues, "We would like to appeal to the State Election Commission to arrest Manoj Tiwari and others, investigate the incident, and take the toughest possible action in accordance with the State Election Commission's mandate."

At a press conference earlier that day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asserted, "BJP tried to discredit Arvind Kejriwal but failed, so now they're planning to kill him. On the faces of the BJP's leaders, anxiety and frustration over their impending defeat in the elections for the Gujarat and MCD are now clear. We demand the Police and Election Commission conduct an impartial investigation into the situation ".

When the BJP's schemes to demoralise Kejriwal fell short, Manoj Tiwari threatened him. Manoj Tiwari's use of language is evidence that the BJP is planning to have him killed. Sisodia argued that Manoj Tiwari's comments indicated the type of plot the BJP is waging to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. He presented the question: Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal might be assaulted anytime," but how did he know about such an attack? The more senior and capable authorities must look at this seriously.

(Inputs from Agencies)