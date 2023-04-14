AAP claims CBI summon won't end Kejriwal's corruption fight

New Delhi: On Friday, hours after the CBI summoned Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP said the BJP was plotting to have the Delhi chief minister arrested in the "fabricated" excise policy case and vowed to continue their fight against corruption regardless.

The BJP expressed its approval of the CBI's decision, saying it had been warning that Kejriwal was the "mastermind of the liquor scam" all along.

The chief minister of Delhi will meet with the CBI on April 16, according to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who announced the date at a news conference.—Inputs from Agencies