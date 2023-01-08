  • Today is: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

AAP Minister Fauja Singh Sarari Resigns From Punjab Cabinet

The Hawk
January7/ 2023

Fauja Singh Sarari

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday.

According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

The oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today.

According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance.

—ANI

Categories :States & UTsTags :Chandigarh, Aam Aadmi Party, Cabinet Minister, Fauja Singh Sarari, Punjab Cabinet,
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in