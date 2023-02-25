AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: BJP

New Delhi: During elections for the MCD House's six-member standing committee on Saturday, the BJP took aim at AAP Legislator Atishi, labelling her a "villain" and accusing her of stirring up trouble.

The Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House." The tweet included a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of AAP MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. Neither the MLA nor the AAP responded right away.

When Oberoi said that a vote cast during the election was "invalid," the BJP councillors protested loudly at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House.

Council members from the two factions began brawling with one another, and soon the chaos had escalated to a state of complete anarchy. Oberoi had just started to announce the results when the noise started.—Inputs from Agencies