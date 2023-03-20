  • Today is: Monday, March 20, 2023
A women and 2 children killed and 10 injured at Uttarakhand's Pauri

The Hawk
March20/ 2023

A women and two children perished, ten injured admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh.

Rishikesh (The Hawk - Chirag Kaul): A mother and two children were killed and ten others were injured when a car plunged down a gorge in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand's Laxman Jhula region, according to a police source.

Inspector-in-charge Vinod Kumar Gosain stated that the accident occurred when the car's occupants were travelling to the Neelkanth shrine.

The inspector verified that a women and two children perished at the scene, while the injured were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh for medical care.

