A soldier dies from injuries sustained in a road accident in B'luru

Bengaluru (The Hawk): A 22-year-old soldier who was struck by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus last week passed away on Thursday from his wounds.

The victim, Chetan, a member of the Chennai Regiment, has been named.

He was injured in an accident on November 7 in Kamakshipalya. He was a resident of Chinnakote village in the Kolar district.

Chetan was checked into the Commando hospital in Bengaluru, which is close to Yelahanka.

Three years prior, he had enlisted in the army.

Chetan had travelled to Bengaluru to visit his relatives.

(Inputs from Agencies)