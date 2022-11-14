A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of diabetes, according to medical professionals

Lucknow (The Hawk): A more sedentary lifestyle, developed during the work from home period of the pandemic, has contributed to an increase in diabetes diagnoses, particularly in young adults.

Senior professor at King George's Medical University in Lucknow, Dr. Qauser Usman, stated: "Even after Covid restrictions are lifted, businesses, particularly in some industries, still have the WFH policy. This may be the cause of the rise in diabetes cases among persons in their 30s and 40s. Professionals in the workforce must learn to strike a healthy work-life balance.

Diabetes is becoming more common among young professionals, according to Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors. Even while they are working, they sit for extended periods of time and continue to eat fast food. This way of life is harmful.

According to Dr. Mayank Somani, diabetes, which affects more than 77 million people in India, is quickly assuming the position of a possible epidemic. It has several factors.

Medical professionals also stated that in order to make up for the decline in physical activity, young people now favour intense workouts.

"Because the body is suddenly being subjected to intense workouts, this might not be beneficial. The ideal prescription for a healthy lifestyle is brisk walking and low-intensity exercise, according to Dr. D.K. Srivastava.

He suggested that recent actor deaths in the Hindi film business may have been caused by strenuous exercise.

(Inputs from Agencies)