A newborn's decomposing carcass was discovered in Lucknow

Lucknow (The Hawk): A newborn baby's decomposing body was discovered thrown beneath a trash trench next to a drain, hidden behind the Sahara Club's boundary wall, in the Jankipuram neighbourhood of Lucknow.

The incident came to light after a security officer at Sahara Club noticed a bad stench in the area. He used a stick to remove some dirt, only to discover a body hidden behind it.

The baby was either stillborn or appeared to have died after being put there, according to the authorities.

The gender of the body, however, could not be determined because of how decomposed it was; it appeared to be three to five days old.

The gender and precise cause of death will now be determined through post-mortem examination.

According to the police, investigations are being conducted to find out who tossed the baby at the scene.

We are searching the surroundings for cues regarding the guy who hurled the body, said SHO Jankipuram Brajesh Tripathi.

This is the sixth instance of a newborn being discovered abandoned in a city in the past two weeks.

Prior to this, on November 14 and November 20, respectively, two infant girls were discovered alive and saved by Childline workers.

The three bodies that were discovered earlier were likewise females' bodies.

According to experts, parents from economically disadvantaged sectors frequently forsake girls in favour of raising boys.

