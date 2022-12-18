A man who murdered his partner in Kerala was discovered hanging in jail

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): On Sunday, a suspect accused of murdering his partner was discovered hanging in the district jail's restroom.

Rakesh (49), who was in a live-in relationship with Sindhu (48), murdered her in broad daylight on a public route on Thursday.

Sindhu died on the spot due to various injuries to her neck and hands. Later, the police arrested Rakesh and remanded him to judicial detention.

After his arrest, the police reported that he exhibited signs of mental illness.

Rakesh and Sindhu were both previously married and classmates at a local elementary school. They had been together for the previous twelve years. Recently, Rakesh and Sindhu had become estranged, and Sindhu was now living with her sister while Rakesh lived alone.

Questions have been raised as to why Rakesh was not provided with adequate security in the jail, despite exhibiting mental instability. A former police officer who wished to remain anonymous told IANS, "Rakesh, according to the police, has exhibited mental instability ever since he was taken into jail. Then why were the jail authorities so indifferent towards him? As such individuals are prone to suicide and other acts, the prisoner should have been under 24-hour surveillance."

(Inputs from Agencies)