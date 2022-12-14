A man hurls acid at a schoolgirl in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): A man is accused of throwing acid on a Class 12 student in the Dwarka neighbourhood of Delhi.

At the hospital in Safdarjung, the girl is receiving medical care.

The police control room (PCR) call about an acid assault incident in the Mohan Garden area was received at 9 a.m., according to M. Harsha Vardhan, the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

According to the caller, a man riding pillion on a bike is accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl with an acid-like substance at 7.30 a.m.

"The youngster was with her little sister when the incident happened. She has sparked suspicions about two people who are familiar to them. Although one person has been apprehended, the incident is still under investigation, according to the DCP.

More information is awaited.

(Inputs from Agencies)