A man facing 56 charges is jailed while committing his next crime

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Dwarka district police detained a man who was allegedly planning to commit another crime while he was being prosecuted in more than 56 criminal cases, according to authorities.

According to a senior police official, the suspect, Sanjay, was apprehended in Bara Haridas Nagar as a result of a tip, and a country-made pistol and two live rounds were found on him.

According to the officer, a case under the Arms Act had been filed against him at PS BHD Nagar.

According to the official, "Sanjay has been previously involved in more than 56 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, motor vehicle theft, and the Arms Act."

The police claimed that they have started a special operation to find wanted criminals in the Dwarka region in an effort to reduce the number of robberies and purse snatchings.

(Inputs from Agencies)