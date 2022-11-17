A kidney tumour the size of a football is removed by doctors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (The Hawk): A 53-year-old man's life was saved by surgeons at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad who were able to successfully remove a kidney tumour the size of a football and weighing 10 kg.

The hospital announced on Thursday that this was only the second successful surgery to ever be recorded in the nation and the first in the Telugu States.

Dr. Taif Bendigeri and Dr. Rajesh K. Reddy were part of a team of urologists led by Dr. Mallikarjuna C that completed this difficult procedure.

The patient, a Kadapa resident, was referred to AINU with abdominal swelling, according to medical professionals.

Doctors examined the patient and discovered a significant abdominal mass lesion. The tumor's origin in the left kidney was identified through imaging.

A large portion of the abdominal cavity was taken up by the mass, which also forced the intestines into the right lower quadrant.

"Given the size of the tumour, we decided against using a robotic procedure and went with open surgery. With a lot of work, the tumour could be successfully removed. Following surgery, we found the tumour to be enormous—it was the size of a football. Dr. Mallikarjuna explained that a microscopic examination revealed the tumour to be a cancerous growth (renal cell carcinoma).

Although the patient was in pain, it is surprising that she did not pay much attention to the swelling in her abdomen. The left kidney that had cancer was removed by our team. The tumour was completely removed according to the clear surgical margins at the microscopic level. Since the tumour had not spread to any other organs, it was discovered that the patient did not require any additional treatment. He has been warned not to disregard follow-up. Drs. Rajesh K. Reddy and Taif Bendigeri concurred, saying that this would aid in routine monitoring.

Urological cancers are increasing globally, according to Dr. Purnachandra Reddy, Executive Director and Chief Consultant Urologist, AINU, and this needs to be taken seriously.

AINU routinely performs urological malignancy surgeries. Laparoscopy and a surgical robot are both well-equipped, enabling keyhole surgery.

Dr. Reddy added that, in contrast to the current situation, partial nephrectomy (Removal of tumour without sacrificing healthy part of the kidney) can be carried out by key-hole surgery if a patient receives a diagnosis at an early stage.

