A high-level Indian team talks energy cooperation with Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe

Colambo: While in Colombo on Sunday, a high-level Indian team met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe to update him on progress being made in the areas of energy cooperation that have been designated as priorities by the two countries.

After meeting with a group led by Pankaj Jain, Secretary of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Indian High Commission in Colombo reported that President Wickremesinghe shared his thoughts on the expedited rollout of these programmes.

500 solar-powered indoor cooking equipment were to be donated by India to Sri Lanka.—Inputs from Agencies