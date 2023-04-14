A guide for students studying abroad

The demand for international education is increasing rapidly in India. According to the data submitted to the parliament, more than 7 lakh students went abroad for their overseas education in 2022, a steep increase of 68% from the previous year. With the ease of border restrictions, lucrative post-study work rights, better employment, and career growth, many Indian students are opting to study abroad for a better future.

However, as more students from diverse backgrounds pursue their international education, it has become increasingly important to address the issue of culture shock. While students are busy preparing for various formalities such as admissions, finances, documentation, accommodation, and visa requirements, the experience of culture shock is often overlooked.

What is culture shock?

Culture shock can be described as the disorienting feeling that arises when an individual finds themselves in an unfamiliar culture or environment. This feeling is common among international students and can have a significant impact on their academic and personal experiences abroad. However, acknowledging and managing culture shock is crucial to adapting successfully to a new setting. In fact, culture shock can even help you adapt to a new environment. Therefore, it is important to be aware of this phenomenon and to prepare yourself for the potential challenges of studying abroad.

Factors Contributing to Culture Shock

Lifestyle Differences

Moving to a new country can mean a complete change in lifestyle, and this newfound independence can be overwhelming. Adjusting to a new routine and taking responsibility for everyday tasks like cooking, laundry, and grocery shopping can be daunting tasks.

Academic Differences

Each country has a different education system, which may include unique teaching methodologies, grading patterns, project work, deadlines, and scholarship opportunities. It takes time to understand and adapt to these differences.

Societal Rules

Every society has unspoken rules that govern daily interactions, and these can differ significantly from what you are used to. For instance, in Canada, it is common to say ‘thank you’ or ‘sorry’ frequently, while in Australia, strangers may call you 'mate'.

Homesickness

Missing home and the food you are used to is a natural part of studying abroad. However, finding local shops or restaurants that offer familiar cuisine, learning to cook, and staying connected with loved ones back home can help alleviate this feeling.

Language Barrier

Even if one is proficient in the language spoken in their study destination, interacting with locals and learning new slang can be a daunting experience. It takes time to get used to the nuances of daily language.

Weather Conditions

Adapting to new weather conditions can be challenging, particularly in extreme climates. However, it is important to remember that life goes on despite the weather, and you should adapt to it.

How is it recognised?

Cultural shock can be seen in the way of anxiety, depression, loneliness, homesickness, disturbed sleep patterns, isolation, decrease in productivity, poor time management and drastic personality changes among others. However, with time and proper efforts, one can successfully overcome it. Each student has their own unique way of coping with culture shock, and it is essential to give yourself time to adjust. Adapting to a new culture can be challenging, but there are many effective ways to overcome culture shock.

Here are some tips to overcome:

Acceptance

Recognise that feeling culturally shocked is normal for international students, and give yourself time to adjust to the new environment.

Stay connected

Stay in touch with family and friends who can offer support and motivation as you navigate the challenges of your new surroundings.

Attend cultural events

Participate in cultural and social events on and off campus to learn more about the culture and meet new people. Volunteering can also be a great way to gain valuable experience and build your network.

Find work

If possible, find part-time work to help you stay busy and earn some extra money. It can also be a valuable experience for future job applications.

Be social

Make an effort to socialise and build connections with others. This can help you explore your new city and gain a better understanding of the challenges others are facing.

Pursue your hobbies

Continue to pursue your hobbies and interests, and consider joining hobby clubs on campus or even starting your own.

Seek help if needed

Do not be afraid to seek professional help if you are struggling to cope. Many universities have resources and trained professionals to support students facing difficulties.

Culture shock is a common experience for international students, and it can be overcome with patience and gradual acceptance. It is part of studying abroad and one needs to use this as an opportunity to learn and grow from it.

