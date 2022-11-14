  • Today is: Monday, November 14, 2022
A cycle polo player at the national level drowns in a canal in K'taka

November14/ 2022

Mandya, Karnataka (The Hawk): A cycle polo player from Puducherry competing at the national level tragically perished on Sunday while swimming in a canal close to the village of Akkihebbalu in the Karnataka state's Mandya region.

Alharsh has been named as the decedent (17). He was a member of a group that travelled south to compete in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports' national cycle polo championship.

The victim, who had gone swimming in a nearby canal, perished, according to the police. The precise cause of death has not yet been determined.

The young man's body was removed from the canal by police and firefighters. The police have opened an investigation and filed a case.

