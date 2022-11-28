A bomb threat is sent via email to a school in South Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday, a report that a bomb had been planted on a school campus in south Delhi was received. However, a police spokesman reported that no device was discovered during the search.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), on Monday at roughly 1:19 p.m., an email stating that there is a bomb on the school's grounds was received on the official email ID of Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar.

The bomb squad, dog squad, and police teams arrived at the scene after the school administration promptly notified Defence Colony police station, according to the DCP.

"A comprehensive search has been conducted after the school was evacuated. Though no bomb has been discovered, "The email is also being reviewed by the cyber team, the Chowdhary stated, adding.

