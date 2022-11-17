A Telangana official starts the row by touching the CM's feet

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, the director of public health for Telangana, started a fight by touching Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's feet.

During a Tuesday ceremony at the Chief Minister's official residence, the top health department official was observed stroking the latter's feet not once, but twice.

On Thursday, a video of the same thing went viral.

The Chief Minister had just announced the opening of eight new government medical colleges.

As soon as the Chief Minister entered the room where the function was being held, Srinivasa Rao was spotted being the first to greet him with a bouquet. The official then handed the CM a document that was in his shirt pocket and took one out of his trouser pocket. Then he knelt down to touch KCR's feet.

Then, he was observed being beseeched by Srinivasa Rao, who had his hands clasped.

He didn't stop there; as KCR was walking away, he touched his feet once again and repeated a plea with his palms folded.

Although the official's written and verbal requests were unclear, there have been rumours that he is attempting to secure a TRS ticket in order to run in the upcoming Assembly election.

The official's action has received criticism from a number of sources. Internet users and opposition groups referred to it as a sycophantic act.

A few online commenters noted that the ticket for the Khammam seat had not yet been confirmed despite Srinivasa Rao's persistent appeals and pressing of feet.

When the new collector's office building was inaugurated in June of last year, P. Venkatramana Reddy, the district collector for Siddipet at the time, caused a controversy by patting the Chief Minister's feet.

He took a voluntary retirement five months later in order to enter politics, and KCR appointed him to the Telangana Legislative Council.

