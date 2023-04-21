A School Celebrates Earth Day With Pinboard & Inter House Choir Competitions

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Aryan School celebrated Earth Day with two exciting competitions that brought students together to showcase their creativity and love for the planet.

The first competition was the Pinboard competition, which challenged students to create a visual representation of their commitment to protecting the environment. Participants used a variety of materials, including recycled paper, cardboard, and natural elements, to create thought-provoking and inspiring displays that highlighted the importance of sustainable living.

The second competition was the Inter House Choir Competition, where students from different houses of the school competed against each other with their voices. The competition focused on environmental-themed songs that emphasized the importance of preserving the planet for future generations. The winners of both the competitions were announced during the day.

In the five categories of the Pinboard competition, the winning classes were Class 1B, Class 3, Class 8 B, Class 10 A, and Class 11 C. In the Inter House Choir Competition, the first position was bagged by Rig House, the second position was presented to Sama House, wherein the third and fourth positions were presented to Atharva & Yajur House, respectively.

The UKG students also planted saplings as part of the Earth Day celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal B Dasgupta, said, "We are delighted to celebrate Earth Day by organizing these competitions, which not only inspire creativity but also encourage our students to think about their impact on the environment. Apart from the three R's pertaining to Earth Day, we all should inculcate three R's in our lives, which are Remind, Recreate, and Reorient. We have borrowed our earth from our future generations, and it’s our duty to preserve and return it in a better condition."