A Delhi man detained for US professor extortion

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation detained a guy from South Delhi on Friday for engaging in sextortion and extorting money from a professor at a prestigious US university.

The investigation into the US inputs was started by the CBI.

$48,000 worth of payments were made by the victim to the accused's Paypal account. Even after receiving the extortion money, the accused persisted in continuing to send the victim menacing emails in which he demanded that he purchase an iPhone charger and earbuds.

Rahul Kumar, a resident of Asola, Fatehpur, was named as the suspect.

According to a senior CBI official, the International Operation Division of the CBI filed the case against the accused and others based on charges including the sextortion of a professor at a prestigious US university based on information obtained from that nation.

According to allegations, the victim was seduced by a Facebook profile, and while video chatting, sexually explicit photographs were captured and the victim was then subjected to blackmail.

Taking control of the situation, the accused began sending the victim extortion threats via email using the email addresses associated with the aforementioned sexually graphic video conversation, demanding money in his Paypal account as well as other assets.

If his demands were not satisfied, he threatened to have the victim release the sexually graphic video.

Incriminating evidence was found after searches were carried out at the accused's Asola, New Delhi, residence.

The arrested suspect is currently being presented before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court.

(Inputs from Agencies)