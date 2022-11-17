A 15-year-old Taekwondo player was discovered injured near railway tracks in Lucknow

Lucknow (The Hawk): A 15-year-old student who competes at the national level in Taekwondo was discovered unconscious and with severe head injuries close to the railroad tracks in the Gomti Nagar Extension neighbourhood of Lucknow.

In a note that was allegedly written by the boy and found in his pants, he apologised to his teacher for making a mistake in class and promised not to repeat it.

Near the boy's discovery location, his bag and shoes were also discovered.

Aditya Tiwari, a ninth-grade student, was reportedly seen on Wednesday night by some locals, who then called the police.

The neighbourhood residents who recognised the school from its uniform also stopped a van from the same institution and told the driver of the incident.

After receiving initial care, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, at the request of the boy's father, retired Army personnel Umesh Tiwari, referred the young patient to the Command Hospital in Cantonment.

The boy was sent to Medanta Hospital later that night by the Command Hospital.

Aditya has a fractured skull and a swollen brain, according to the boy's cousin Prakash. He added that doctors have classified his condition as critical and that he also has limb fractures.

"Uncle used to pick up and drop off Aditya and his younger brother from the same school, but today he only saw the younger one at the gate. He thought that Aditya had left for the house, but when he got there, he didn't find his son. Later, the family received a call from the school informing them of Aditya's condition," said Prakash.

According to Prakash, a classmate of Aditya's told the family that the teacher had recently reprimanded him for his subpar academic performance and that she planned to visit his home to discuss it with his parents.

"Appropriate action will be taken if the family lodges any complaints," said DCP East Zone Prachi Singh. "So far, nobody has approached us in the case."

(Inputs from Agencies)