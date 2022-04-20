99-MW Singoli–Bhatwari Hydroelectric Power Plant in Rudraprayag, U'khand commences commissioning of the plant today

L&T commences commissioning of the plant today, transmission lines to get charged in about a month

Dehradun (The Hawk): Larsen & Toubro, India's leading EPC Projects, Manufacturing,Defense and Services conglomerate,today announced 100% completion & readiness for commissioning of the 99-MW Singoli–Bhatwari Hydroelectric Power Plant. The commissioning of this run-of-the-river plant along the iconic Char Dham route will be a major boost to the state of Uttarakhand, with the plant's capability of providing over 400 million units of renewable energy per annum.

Situated about 25 kms from Rudraprayag, the plant features a barrage, with a medium-sized intake pond near Ukhimath,a 12 km long headrace tunnel and a surge shaft over 180 m in-depth and is devoid of any rehabilitation and resettlement issues. Theplant houses 3 units of Voith Turbine generators of 33 MW each,equipped with a state-of-the-art switchyard and controlled via the latest Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology.



The SCADA systems are designed to automatically monitor and control plant and its equipment such as telecommunications, water and waste control to take timely decisions and actions. This provides uninterrupted power supply at minimum generation cost. Besides, the plant will cater to peak demand loads of 2½ hours each in both halves of the day, bringing relief even during non–monsoon months and meetingpeak electricity demand.



The wet commissioning process starts with machine spinning of the turbines initially without generation of electricity and upon due testing, eventual synchronization with the grid for supply of electricity. Grid synchronization and charging of the transmission lines is expected in approximately a month,and is timed during the inauguration of the plant.



Commenting on the occasion Mr. S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro, said: "We have once again demonstrated our capability to surmount odds of difficult terrain, vagaries of weather, natural calamities and have successfully commissioned this modern hydroelectric power plantin Garhwal Himalayas.Given the development imperatives of the state of Uttarakhand, this plant will be a key infrastructure ingredient for the Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant region, that the state and central governments have envisioned.L&T has not only built and commissioned this project but will also operate it with its signature efficiency."



The project was challenged by the rough terrain, dense forests and a small working window because of the extreme cold weather, landslides, and monsoon floods.Uttarakhand Government enabled development by granting the necessary extension of time for completion of the project given the above challenges.State's transmission utility PTCULsupported the project by executing one of the fastest ever transmission lines connecting the 75 km distance between the project site and the nearest sub-station.



Mr. DK Sen, Whole-time Director and Senior EVP, L&T,said:"Our construction teams have re-used the muck generated during the excavation of the tunnel for construction works, thus minimizing the impact on the environment. Moreover, it is involved in environmental as well as social development of the region. We are proud to have built public infrastructure such as roads and bridges, laid water pipelines and supported educational and sports facilities for the hilly region. We have been also assisting the district administration and the local communities in times of natural calamities such as cloudbursts, flashfloods, landslides and during the COVID-19 pandemic."



Uttarakhand is one of the fastest growing states in Electric Energy requirement in the last 5 years and will continue to maintain its lead in Energy requirement in future. Currently, the state sources substantial power from outside the state. With the L&T Singoli Bhatwari Hydel Power Project, the state of Uttarakhand will see greater self reliance in power to meet its all-round growth agenda in services, manufacturing, Infra structure development, Medical and Religious tourism as well as the initiatives of the Government of Uttarakhand to generate greater employment in the state.

