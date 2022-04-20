950 attend Global Webinar on Indoor Air Purification













Chandigarh (The Hawk): SAIF/CIL, Panjab University, Chandigarh hosted a global webinar on Emerging Trends and New Technologies on Indoor Air Purification in association with ICMR-CIBioD and industry partner, Molekule Inc., USA keeping in view that indoor air quality is a serious concern in present times which is often overlooked as it is not clearly as observable as outdoor air pollution.

This event was organized under the flagship of an international academy, ASIRE (Academy of Scientists for Industrial Research and Education) which aims at connecting academia to the industry to achieve a translational research from laboratories to market.

Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Director, SAIF/CIL, welcomed all the distinguished guests, eminent speakers and over 950 attendees across the globe. Prof. Chaudhary highlighted the relevance of such global webinars in disseminating knowledge of emerging technologies for resolving the problem of indoor air pollution. He made a special mention of Molekule Inc., which has brought indoor air quality at the forefront of general population and come up with a solution in the form of PECO technology that destroys pollutants rather than just capture. He added that the testing times arisen out of Covid have made a common man more aware of indoor air pollution and thus, the webinar was organized.





Dr. Jaspreet Dhau, President, ASIRE and Sr. Director, Molekule Inc. introduced the audience with the aims and objectives of ASIRE and their vision to have a progressive circle of creative minds from academia, industry and business sectors to have a holistic approach in taking up laboratory science to the products in market. He described the role of ASIRE in interconnectivity of academicians, technologists and investors to translate the innovative ideas into revenue-generating sustainable technologies.



The event was presided over by Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, who congratulated the organizing members for coming up with this unique global webinar on such an important theme and appreciated the collaborative efforts of industry and academia to connect the genius minds on one platform. Prof. Kumar encouraged the introduction of an exclusive Indian Chapter of ASIRE.

Prof. Chris Hogan from University of Minnesota described about Mid-scale Wind Tunnel Testing of Residential Control Technology for Coronavirus Aerosol Collection and Inactivation.

Another speaker from USA Randy Cooper AHAM's Vice President of Technical Operations & Standards presented role of air cleaners in the COVID-19 environment and also discussed future test methods for viruses and portable air cleaners.

Dr. Phil Myers Senior Principal Research Engineer at Molekule presented a brief feasibility study of the central air cleaning tower, which was implemented in the Chinese city of Xi'an.

Dr. Varinder Garg, PGIMER & PU Prof. Harish Kumar highlighted the role of ICMR-Centre of Innovation in Bio-Design.

Dr. Ajeet Kaushik, Secretary ASIRE from Florida Polytechnic University, USA was moderator of the technical session. Dr. Rajeev Kumar and Dr. Prashant Gautam from PU were present on the panel and Prof. Randy Avent, President, Florida Polytechnic University& Prof. Parvinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, Rayat Bahra University also participated in the event. Jaya Rao, CEO Molekule presented vote of thanks.

The event was successfully concluded leaving the audiences with a food for thought about indoor air pollution and the emerging remediation technologies.