94 Percent Punjabis Okay With Marrying Outside The State

PunjabiMatrimony, the No. 1 matchmaking service for Punjabis worldwide, from BharatMatrimony, has revealed interesting findings on how Punjabis find their life partners. This study is based on nearly 70,000 members.

Studying the demographic patterns of the registered users and their preferences, the data revealed fascinating insights on how Punjabis choose to get married. The findings:

*The top five cities that witnessed the maximum number of registrations are Delhi, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar. For Punjabis living outside Punjab, the top 5 cities with the highest number of registrations are Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow. NRIs registrations were highest in Canada, United States of America, Australia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

*The user base comprised of 30 per cent female registrants and 70 per cent males.

*65 per cent of the female registrants belong to the age group of 20-29, whereas 72 per cent of men belongs to the age group of 25 to 35.

*60 per cent of female and male profiles in the state are registered by themselves. Among Punjabi NRIs, 65 per cent are self-created profiles.

*Interestingly, 94 per cent Punjabis are okay to marry a partner outside the state, with just 6 per cent stating that they want to find a match only in Punjab.

*In tune with the mobile and internet trends, 85 per cent of girls registered are using app/ mobile WAP, while for men it was 90 per cent.

*In terms of educational qualification, among females, 22 per cent were engineers, 44 per cent had an Arts/Science/Commerce degree, 13 per cent had a management degree, and for males, it was 27 per cent, 32 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

*The top profession listed by women who have registered on the website is Teaching/Academician, and for men is Business Owner/Entrepreneur.

*NRI registrants: The most common type of occupation for the NRI registrants is Software Professional for women and Manager for men.

"PunjabiMatrimony has earned the trust of lakhs of Punjabis to become the No. 1 choice when it comes to finding a life partner. Thousands of success stories have been reported every quarter and we continue to grow our user base amongst the Punjabi community, inside India and abroad", said Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com.

