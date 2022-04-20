94 new Covid cases in Agra as 14 special trains resume op

Agra: Agra district authorities are fully geared up to put the city back on normal tracks even as the Covid-19 cases continue to surge. In the past 24 hours, Agra reported 94 fresh cases, including half a dozen doctors and health workers.

The tally now in this UP district is 3,836 with 112 deaths. So far 2,961 patients have been discharged. The number of active cases is 763.

The Agra Cantt railway station is buzzing with activity as more than a dozen trains will resume operation from Saturday. The food stalls are back and so are the taxis and coolies. The travel agencies are busy preparing for guests from September 21 when the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort will reopen. Hoteliers said some bookings have started but it will take a little time for the momentum to pick up.

The SN Medical College and the district hospital have decided to augment the number of beds as the surge is likely to gain momentum in the coming weeks. Another 200 beds are required, according to health department officials.

The Agra University examinations that began on Friday, have had a smooth run so far. Officials are ensuring compliance with social distancing and mask-wearing. The authorities have arranged for sanitization after each shift.

The district administration has constituted teams of senior officials to visit different parts of the city to oversee compliance. More than 50 persons were fined on Friday for not observing the Covid norms. Five medical stores were also booked.

The health department has already notified a reduction in Covid-19 testing fees. More ambulances are being put in operation to ferry patients from homes to the hospitals, an official said.

—IANS