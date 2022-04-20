93 More Test Positive For Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Figure At 1655

Dehradun (The Hawk): 93 persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttarakhand till 9:30 PM on 11 June as per the Health bulletin issued by the Uttarakhand Health department. Total 886 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the state. On Tuesday 29 patients emerged from Dehradun, 33 from Tehri, 16 from Haridwar, 6 from Rudraprayag, 3 from Chamoli, 3 from Udham Singh Nagar, 1 from Uttarkashi and 1 from Pauri. The total number of active COVID-19 positive persons is 746. On Thursday, 1 person suffering from Coronavirus died during treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh. 16 Corona positive persons have died in Uttarakhand till now.







