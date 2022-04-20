92 New COVID-19 Cases Detected In UP; Total Count 2,579

Lucknow: The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,579 with 92 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials said.

The virus has claimed 43 lives in the state so far.

"The state has reported a total number of 2,579 coronavirus cases till now, of which 698 have recovered while 43 died. There are 1,838 active cases now," an official release issued here said.

Coronavirus cases have so far been reported from 64 of the 75 districts in the state. Six among these 64 districts have no active case at present.

Of the total cases in the state so far, 1,138 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

The maximum 14 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by seven in Moradabad; six in Meerut; four in Kanpur; two in Firozabad and one each in Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shrawasti, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar and Lucknow. PTI