90% of Brahmapuram garbage facility fire extinguished: Kerala govt

Kochi: On Saturday, the government of Kerala said that they had put out 90% of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and were working to put out the remaining 10%.

Earlier today, an expert committee meeting, led by Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, assessed the situation and explored potential solutions to the problem of smoke pollution from the burning waste factory in close proximity to Kochi city.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a monitoring committee established by the High Court toured the site and reported that the fire had been extinguished in five of the plant's sectors and that work was underway to extinguish the fire in the remaining two.—Inputs from Agencies