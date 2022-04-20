90 Pc Subsidy For Farmers In 'Sprinkler Irrigation Scheme': UP Minister

Banda: Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Minister Dharmpal Singh on Thursday said small and marginal farmers will get 90 per cent subsidy under 'sprinkle irrigation scheme'

Addressing the farmers here at Mandi Samiti during UP Diwas celebrations, Mr Singh said UP government had made Ken-Betwa agreement which will felicitate the farmers of Bundelkhand region. He said the government was working for providing irrigation water to the field of farmers.

Highlighting the achievements of Yogi government, the UP Irrigation Minister said loans of farmers were waived after BJP formed government in the state. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana provides insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers in the event of failure of crops as a result of natural calamities, pests and diseases.

He said the state government was for pollution-free and clean rivers and everyone has to put their efforts in the mission, adding that water conservation should be the utmost priority of commoners as well as the government.

Mr Singh the Yogi government was committed for the overall development of state and events like UP Diwas will not only befit the locals, farmer and small scale industries but convey the rich traditions of our community. UNI